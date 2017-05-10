  • Officer Pat Patterson with Fannin County Animal Control is seen with the featured dog of the week. She is a cream colored hound mix that was picked up May 2 on Pack Creek Road. She is currently available for adoption from Animal Control if not reclaimed by her owner. Her animal control number is 089-17.
  • This previously-viewed male Walker hound was picked up April 5 in Epworth by Fannin County Animal Control. He has beautiful markings and would make a good pet for an outdoors-man. He is currently available for adoption from Animal Control. His animal control number is 063-17.
  • This female Shepherd mix that was picked up May 2 off Sunrise Road in Blue Ridge has a beautiful smoky black coat. She was very aware of her surroundings and super friendly. She is currently available for adoption if not reclaimed by her owner. Her animal control number is 090-17.
  • A white Jack Russell and Beagle mix with black and brown markings was picked up April 26 in Mineral Bluff and previously viewed in a past edition. He would be a great pet to chase away unwanted critters and is in need of a forever home. He is currently available for adoption if not reclaimed by his owner. His animal control number is 080-17.

Adopt-A-Pet

Wed, 05/10/2017 - 9:00am News Observer
By: 
BRIANNE COLLAR
brianne@thenewsobserver.com

Manager John Drullinger encourages dog owners to be cautious of letting animals run loose. Other residents have pets that dogs can harm. Wild animals such as coyotes, opossums and raccoons can pose health risks to pets.

Drullinger said, if concerned about a dog running loose, call the county facility.

Proper identification helps officers locate animal owners. Pet owners are encouraged to provide adequate living space and health care with the season and temperatures changing.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. 

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

