Adopt-A-Pet

This week’s featured dog, a male, medium sized mix with a brown and cream coat has been at Fannin County Animal Control for more than six months after being picked up September 15, 2017, off Pack Creek Road.

He is a friendly dog who needs a new, loving home and someone to give him scratches behind the ears, yummy treats and companionship. He can be viewed under Animal Control number 256-17.

Officer JR Cornett said two dogs were taken into the facility this past week. Three were reclaimed by their owners and three sent to rescue programs.

Proof of ownership with veterinarian records or photographs is required when coming to claim a dog.

The facility encourages pet owners to properly tag their pets and limit roaming. Letting dogs roam without proper identification can lead to them getting picked up or hurt.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845.

Donations of old towels and treats are always accepted. Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.