Adopt-A-Pet

  • Surrendered by his owner, this cream colored German Shepard mix seen with Officer Pat Patterson at Fannin County Animal Control, has been at the facility since March 14. He is looking for a new forever owner and is available for adoption under Animal Control number 079-18.
  • This previously viewed Red Bone Hound mix with a brown coat, white chest and socks was dropped off February 9 to Fannin County Animal Control. She has a calm and sweet demeanor and doesn’t appear to know a stranger. She would make a great companion for anyone. To view her for adoption ask to see Animal Control number 039-18.
  • The spunky nature of this male bully mix who was picked up January 11 in Mineral Bluff is still in need of a forever home. He is a brownish red color and needs a place to roam for lots of exercise. He is available for adoption if not reclaimed by his owner under Fannin County Animal Control number 011-18.
  • The friendly and somewhat stocky Rottweiler mix picked up February 22 off Birchwood Drive in Morganton needs a new compassionate owner. He is available for adoption if not reclaimed by his owner at Fannin County Animal Control number 062-18.

A cream colored male German Shepard mix was surrendered to Fannin County Animal Control March 14.

The build and coat of this observant breed shows a good appearance. They are known to be strong, courageous and obedient guide dogs showing tenacity, intelligence, loyalty and focus. He can be viewed under Animal Control number 079-18.

Officer JR Cornett said five dogs were taken into the facility last week. One was sent to rescue, one reclaimed and three adopted.

Proof of ownership with veterinarian records or photographs is required when coming to claim a dog. 

The facility encourages pet owners to properly tag their pets and limit roaming. Letting dogs roam without proper identification can lead to them getting picked up or hurt.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. 

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

