Adopt-A-Pet

A cream colored male German Shepard mix was surrendered to Fannin County Animal Control March 14.

The build and coat of this observant breed shows a good appearance. They are known to be strong, courageous and obedient guide dogs showing tenacity, intelligence, loyalty and focus. He can be viewed under Animal Control number 079-18.

Officer JR Cornett said five dogs were taken into the facility last week. One was sent to rescue, one reclaimed and three adopted.

Proof of ownership with veterinarian records or photographs is required when coming to claim a dog.

The facility encourages pet owners to properly tag their pets and limit roaming. Letting dogs roam without proper identification can lead to them getting picked up or hurt.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845.

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.