Adopt-A-Pet

A black Labrador mix, in the last stages of his life, found himself without an owner after he passed away recently. The dog was sent to Fannin County Animal Control on February 9.

He came from the Mineral Bluff area and is slow moving. He needs an owner and home life that will be patient with his slow movements.

He is a larger breed mix and probably just needs some cuddles, a comfy bed, healthy food and some occasional exercise to live out the rest of his days. His Animal Control number is 040-18.

Manager John Drullinger encourages those coming to the facility to claim a dog to bring proof of ownership with veterinarian records or photographs. He said just coming to Animal Control and saying a dog belongs to an individual is not sufficient proof.

The facility encourages pet owners to properly tag their pets and limit roaming. Letting dogs roam without proper identification can lead to them getting picked up or hurt.

In the future Animal Control will begin microchipping all dogs that are taken in at the facility before they leave, Drullinger said.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls. For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845.