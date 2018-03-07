  • Due to the passing away of his owner this large breed Labrador mix seen with Fannin County Animal Control Officer Pat Patterson could use a loving and patient place to call home. He is aging with some white spots on his face and takes some time getting up to move. He came from the Mineral Bluff area and can be viewed under Animal Control number 040-18.
  • This beautiful mix, a white dog with black specks and markings, was picked up February 28 off Goss Street and is in need of a new forever home. He seems very astute, friendly and loving and in need of a caring owner. He is available for adoption if not reclaimed by his owner under Fannin County Animal Control number 071-18.
  • This light brownish red mix came to Fannin County Animal Control on January 11 He is energetic and probably needs a fenced in yard or some one-on-one attention to get some needed training. He is available for adoption if not reclaimed by his owner under Animal Control number 011-18.
  • The distinctive look of this male German Shepard makes him appear to be a full blooded dog. The grand dog was picked up February 27 in the industrial park. He is tan with distinctive black markings and appears to be a very aware and observant dog. He is available for adoption if not reclaimed by his owner under Fannin County Animal Control number 069-18.

Adopt-A-Pet

Wed, 03/07/2018 - 9:00am News Observer
By: 
BRIANNE COLLAR
brianne@thenewsobserver.com

A black Labrador mix, in the last stages of his life, found himself without an owner after he passed away recently. The dog was sent to Fannin County Animal Control on February 9.

He came from the Mineral Bluff area and is slow moving. He needs an owner and home life that will be patient with his slow movements.

He is a larger breed mix and probably just needs some cuddles, a comfy bed, healthy food and some occasional exercise to live out the rest of his days. His Animal Control number is 040-18. 

Manager John Drullinger encourages those coming to the facility to claim a dog to bring proof of ownership with veterinarian records or photographs. He said just coming to Animal Control and saying a dog belongs to an individual is not sufficient proof.

The facility encourages pet owners to properly tag their pets and limit roaming. Letting dogs roam without proper identification can lead to them getting picked up or hurt.

In the future Animal Control will begin microchipping all dogs that are taken in at the facility before they leave, Drullinger said.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls. For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. 

The News Observer

Phone: 706.632.2019
Fax: 706.632.2577
Email: news@thenewsobserver.com

Address: P.O.Box 989,
5748 Appalachian Hwy
Blue Ridge, GA, 30513