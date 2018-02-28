  • Fannin Animal Control Manager John Drullinger holds a brown and white male Corgi mix that was picked February 21, near the 2000 block of Aska Road. His Animal Control number is 5618. The Corgi mix is available for adoption if not reclaimed by his owner.
  • This male Feist mix is available for adoption at Fannin County Animal. He was picked up on Windfield Circle in Fannin County February 22. His control number is 6318.
  • This female Terrier mix was also picked up near the 2000 block of Aska Road on February 21. Her control number is 5718 and she is available for adoption if not reclaimed by her owner.
  • Fannin County Animal Control picked up this female Bulldog mix February 16, inside the city of Blue Ridge. Her control number is 5118, and she, too, is available for adoption if not reclaimed by her owner.

Adopt-A-Pet

Wed, 02/28/2018 - 9:00am News Observer
By: 
DUB JOINER
dub@thenewsobserver.com

A brown and white Corgi mix is the featured Dog of the Week at Fannin County Animal Control.

The Corgi mix is a male and was picked up on February 21, near the 2000 block of Aska Road.

He is an energetic little pup and would make a great pet for a family with children, or retired couple, if not reclaimed by its owner.

His animal control number is 5618.

Animal Control Manager John Drullinger said adopting a rescue dog or one that has been abandoned can help provide homes for pets that need homes and families to love them.

He said pet owners should always make sure their dogs are properly tagged and limit their roaming away from home.

Letting them roam without property identification, including the pet’s name a owner’s phone number can result in the pet getting picked up or getting hurt, Drullinger said.

The Fannin County Animal Control is open from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Saturday. For information about adopting a dog, or see if one has been picked up, call 706-632-3845.

Dogs currently available at Animal Control can also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. Photos and information are also available on the Animal Control Facebook page.

The News Observer

Phone: 706.632.2019
Fax: 706.632.2577
Email: news@thenewsobserver.com

Address: P.O.Box 989,
5748 Appalachian Hwy
Blue Ridge, GA, 30513