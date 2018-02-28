Adopt-A-Pet

A brown and white Corgi mix is the featured Dog of the Week at Fannin County Animal Control.

The Corgi mix is a male and was picked up on February 21, near the 2000 block of Aska Road.

He is an energetic little pup and would make a great pet for a family with children, or retired couple, if not reclaimed by its owner.

His animal control number is 5618.

Animal Control Manager John Drullinger said adopting a rescue dog or one that has been abandoned can help provide homes for pets that need homes and families to love them.

He said pet owners should always make sure their dogs are properly tagged and limit their roaming away from home.

Letting them roam without property identification, including the pet’s name a owner’s phone number can result in the pet getting picked up or getting hurt, Drullinger said.

The Fannin County Animal Control is open from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Saturday. For information about adopting a dog, or see if one has been picked up, call 706-632-3845.

Dogs currently available at Animal Control can also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. Photos and information are also available on the Animal Control Facebook page.