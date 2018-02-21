Adopt-A-Pet

Fannin County Animal Control picked up this white rat terrier mix with light brown markings on February 15 at CVS in Blue Ridge.

He is petite in nature and would make a loving companion for any lovers of small dogs. The curious and relaxing gaze in his eyes could make him an entertaining companion. He can be viewed under Animal Control number 050-18.

Officer JR Cornett said 10 dogs were taken in off the streets last week. One was reclaimed by its owner and two were adopted.

The facility encourages pet owners to properly tag their pets and limit roaming. Letting dogs roam without proper identification can lead to them getting picked up or hurt.

In the future Animal Control will begin microchipping all dogs that are taken in at the facility before they leave the facility, Manager John Drullinger said.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845.

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.