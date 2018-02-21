  • The gray and white chested gentle giant of a Great Dane was picked up off Meadow Creek near Tom Boyd on February 15 by Fannin County Animal Control. He is statuesque and loving, looking for a gentle head rub and appears to be house trained. He is available for adoption from Fannin County Animal Control if not reclaimed by his owner under number 043-18.
  • Officer Pat Patterson holds the rat terrier mix picked up by Fannin County Animal Control February 15 at CVS in Blue Ridge. He is white in color with some light brown markings. Special care should go into caring for small, short haired dogs for the winter months to keep them warm. He is available for adoption if not reclaimed by his owner under Animal Control number 050-18.
  • Look at the sweet face on this female beagle picked up February 15 off Cutcane Rd. by Fannin County Animal Control. The dapple looking coat on her is one of two beautiful features about this soon-to-be mother dog who appears to be having a litter soon. She is available for adoption if not reclaimed by her owner under Animal Control number 049-18.
  • This cream female mix with light brown markings was dropped off February 14 to Fannin County Animal Control. She was let go on Valentines Day and is looking to be a new sweetheart companion for an owner at her forever home. She is available for adoption from Fannin County Animal Control if not reclaimed by her owner under Animal Control number 042-18.

Adopt-A-Pet

Wed, 02/21/2018
By: 
BRIANNE COLLAR
brianne@thenewsobserver.com

He is petite in nature and would make a loving companion for any lovers of small dogs. The curious and relaxing gaze in his eyes could make him an entertaining companion. He can be viewed under Animal Control number 050-18.

Officer JR Cornett said 10 dogs were taken in off the streets last week. One was reclaimed by its owner and two were adopted.

The facility encourages pet owners to properly tag their pets and limit roaming. Letting dogs roam without proper identification can lead to them getting picked up or hurt.

In the future Animal Control will begin microchipping all dogs that are taken in at the facility before they leave the facility, Manager John Drullinger said.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. 

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

