Adopt-A-Pet

A female red bone hound mix dropped off February 9 at Fannin County Animal Control has a beautiful color mix of brown and white markings.

She is very curious of her surroundings and interested in the world around her. Her arrival to the facility early Friday morning makes her one of the newest additions. To visit with her, she can be seen under Animal Control number 039-18.

Officer JR Cornett said six dogs were taken in over the past week. Three were reclaimed by their owners, two adopted and 11 sent to rescue organizations.

Choosing to adopt a dog from abandonment can help give those pets already in need the forever home they deserve.

Pet owners should always be observant of providing weather appropriate living conditions year round.

The facility encourages pet owners to properly tag their pets and limit roaming. Letting dogs roam without proper identification can lead to them getting picked up or hurt.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845.

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.