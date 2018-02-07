  • The bulldog mix picked up by Fannin County Animal Control February 1 off First Street in Blue Ridge is featured with Officer JR Cornett. She has a beautiful cream and light tan coat and a stout muscular build. She is available for adoption if not reclaimed by her owner under Animal Control number 033-18.
  • A brindled male mix taken in January 13 to Fannin County Animal Control from Bear Trail in Blue Ridge is available for adoption if not reclaimed by his owner. He is full of life, friendly and healthy. If interested he can be viewed under Animal Control number 013-18.
  • Another bulldog mix, white in color, was picked up January 29 off Old Hwy. 76 by Fannin County Animal Control. She appears to be yearning for the outdoors and loves to explore. She is available for adoption from Animal Control if not reclaimed by her owner under number 031-18.
  • A previously viewed male brindled Plott hound mix picked on December 29 off Trails End is still in need of a new forever home. How can you resist that cute face that deserves a new home where he can enjoy compaionship and exercise. He is available for adoption if not reclaimed by his owner under Fannin County Animal Control number 373-17.

Adopt-A-Pet

Wed, 02/07/2018 - 9:00am News Observer
By: 
BRIANNE COLLAR
brianne@thenewsobserver.com

Erratic weather requires pet owners to be responsible for dogs like this cream and light tan bulldog mix picked up by Fannin County Animal Control February 1 on First Street in Blue Ridge.

Her build, stance and body type are typical of the shorter medium sized muscular breed. It appears she has recently given birth to a litter of puppies and is in need of a new forever home if not reclaimed by her owner under Animal Control number 033-18.

Officer JR Cornett said five dogs were taken into the facility last week. One dog was adopted and four reclaimed by their owners.

Rescuing a dog from Animal Control is a great way to give a pet the love and companionship they deserve. The remind pet owners to take extra precaution in caring for animals in extreme weather variations.

The facility encourages pet owners to properly tag their pets and limit roaming. Letting dogs roam without proper identification can lead to them getting picked up or hurt.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. 

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

