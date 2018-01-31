  • Fannin County Animal Control Officer Pat Patterson took a moment to show off this male chocolate Labrador as the featured pet of the week that was picked up January 26 in the Morganton area. He has a large build but is friendly and strong demanding an experienced owner. He is available for adoption if not reclaimed by his owner under Animal Control number 028-18.
  • An off white Husky mix with brown accents found his way to Fannin County Animal Control January 25 after wondering on Autumn Road. This male dog is in need of a new forever home if not reclaimed by his owner. He can be adopted under Animal Control number 027-18.
  • The brownish red bully mix with white markings picked up January 22 off Elm Street in McCaysville by Fannin County Animal Control needs a new home. He appears calm and curious and longing for a new family to watch after. He is available for adoption if not reclaimed by his owner under Animal Control number 019-18.
  • A white female bull dog mix was picked up January 22 off Elm Street in McCaysville by Fannin County Animal Control. Oftentimes, officers are unaware of situations dogs have been in when found wondering so proper care and handling is necessary when acclimating them to their new home. She is available for adoption if not reclaimed by her owner under Animal Control number 018-18.

Adopt-A-Pet

Wed, 01/31/2018 - 9:00am News Observer
By: 
BRIANNE COLLAR
brianne@thenewsobserver.com

The challenge for Fannin County Animal Control is finding homes for dogs like this chocolate Labrador picked up January 26 on Crestview Drive in Morganton.

He is healthy and strong demanding the attention of anyone around. With some guided attention and leadership he would make a good protector and pet. He is available to view under Animal control number 028-18.

Officer JR Cornett said eight dogs were picked up and registered for intake over the past week. One dog was sent to a rescue organization, three were reclaimed by their owners and one adopted.

Rescuing a dog from Animal Control is a great way to give a pet the love and companionship they deserve. Many dogs at the facility have not been given adequate care and attention.

The facility encourages pet owners to properly tag their pets and limit roaming. Letting dogs roam without proper identification can lead to them getting picked up or hurt.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. 

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

