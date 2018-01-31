Adopt-A-Pet

The challenge for Fannin County Animal Control is finding homes for dogs like this chocolate Labrador picked up January 26 on Crestview Drive in Morganton.

He is healthy and strong demanding the attention of anyone around. With some guided attention and leadership he would make a good protector and pet. He is available to view under Animal control number 028-18.

Officer JR Cornett said eight dogs were picked up and registered for intake over the past week. One dog was sent to a rescue organization, three were reclaimed by their owners and one adopted.

Rescuing a dog from Animal Control is a great way to give a pet the love and companionship they deserve. Many dogs at the facility have not been given adequate care and attention.

The facility encourages pet owners to properly tag their pets and limit roaming. Letting dogs roam without proper identification can lead to them getting picked up or hurt.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845.

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.