Adopt-A-Pet

A petite white female Chihuahua with black markings is in need of a new forever home. She was picked up January 9 off Second Street in Blue Ridge.

She is shy, quiet and in need of some extra cuddles and attention by her new owner. Her Animal Control number for viewing is 009-18.

Officer JR Cornett said six dogs were taken in during the past week with two sent to rescue organizations and two being adopted. One dog was reclaimed by its owner.

The continued purpose of Animal Control is to lessen the unclaimed and roaming dogs in the area by encouraging pet owners to properly collar and tag pets. Letting dogs roam without identification can lead to them being picked up unnecessarily.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845.

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.