Adopt-A-Pet

  • If tiny dogs are your favorite, this female Chihuahua seen with Officer JR Cornett is available for adoption from Fannin County Animal Control. She was picked up January 9 off Second Street in Blue Ridge. This small breed is known for their devotedness to an owner and requires minimal grooming and exercise. If not reclaimed by her owner, she can be viewed and adopted under Animal Control number 009-18.
  • Look at that doggy face on this male bully mix with a red, light brown and cream coat. He was picked up January 11 on Knoll Wood in Mineral Bluff. He is available for adoption if not reclaimed by his owner under Fannin County Animal Control number 011-18.
  • This previously featured Labrador mix is longing for a forever home. She has a healthy and shiny black coat and was picked up December 14 off Parks Road in Blue Ridge. She is still available for adoption if not reclaimed by her owner under Fannin County Animal Control number 351-17.
  • Is this male hound mix winking? Maybe he would make a wonderful pet for a special person who wants to give him a new forever home. He was previously viewed and picked up September 15, 2017, around Pack Creek. He is already neutered and would make a great pet. He is available for adoption if not reclaimed by his owner under Animal Control Number 256-17.

A petite white female Chihuahua with black markings is in need of a new forever home. She was picked up January 9 off Second Street in Blue Ridge.

She is shy, quiet and in need of some extra cuddles and attention by her new owner. Her Animal Control number for viewing is 009-18.

Officer JR Cornett said six dogs were taken in during the past week with two sent to rescue organizations and two being adopted. One dog was reclaimed by its owner.

The continued purpose of Animal Control is to lessen the unclaimed and roaming dogs in the area by encouraging pet owners to properly collar and tag pets. Letting dogs roam without identification can lead to them being picked up unnecessarily.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. 

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

