Adopt-A-Pet

  • A stunning Boxer dog, picked up January 4 off Hilcrest Drive in McCaysville, is seen with Officer Pat Patterson. The affectionate and gentle nature of this male breed makes a loyal companion for anyone needing the extra companionship of a forever friend. He is available for adoption if not reclaimed by his owner under Animal Control number 03-18.
  • A shy and sad looking female bully mix was picked up January 2 at Fighting Town Creek by Fannin County Animal Control. Her cute face with a large brownish circle around one eye makes you want to give her special love and attention. She can be viewed at Animal Control and adopted if not reclaimed by her owner under number 02-18.
  • This tiny Terrier fellow looks like he came from The Wizard of Oz but was really picked up January 2 in the Walmart parking lot in Blue Ridge. He was the first dog picked up in 2018 by Fannin County Animal Control. He is tiny in nature and makes the perfect lovable lap dog for anyone desiring to give him a new forever home. He is available for adoption under Animal Control number 01-18 if not reclaimed by his owner.
  • A male Plott Hound was picked up December 29 on Trails End Road in Blue Ridge by Fannin County Animal Control. The male dog has a unique brindle coat and wagged his tail excitedly to get some fresh air and attention while outdoors. He can be adopted under Animal Control number 373-17 if not reclaimed by his owner.

Wed, 01/10/2018
By: 
BRIANNE COLLAR
brianne@thenewsobserver.com

Officer JR Cornett said five dogs were taken in last week with one adopted and one reclaimed. Due to rescue agency efforts, 11 puppies and five adult dogs were picked up to find new homes.

The continued purpose of Animal Control is to lessen the unclaimed and roaming dogs in the area by encouraging pet owners to properly collar and tag pets. Letting dogs roam without identification can lead to them being picked up unnecessarily.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. 

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

