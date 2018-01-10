Adopt-A-Pet

This featured Boxer breed with a distinctive brown and white coat was picked up January 4 off Hillcrest Drive in McCaysville by Fannin County Animal Control.

The Boxers need for companionship and exercise make them loyal companions. He is in need of a forever home and owner to give him the happy homelife he craves. His Animal Control number is 03-18.

Officer JR Cornett said five dogs were taken in last week with one adopted and one reclaimed. Due to rescue agency efforts, 11 puppies and five adult dogs were picked up to find new homes.

The continued purpose of Animal Control is to lessen the unclaimed and roaming dogs in the area by encouraging pet owners to properly collar and tag pets. Letting dogs roam without identification can lead to them being picked up unnecessarily.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845.

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.