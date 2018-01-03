Adopt-A-Pet

A new set of dogs, including a beagle picked up December 27 in the Williamstown area of McCaysville, are featured dogs at Fannin County Animal Control this week.

The coat on the male beagle is healthy and carries the traditional white, tan and black markings of the hunting breed. The fresh air and sunshine was welcoming during the photo session. He would make a great companion and friend for anyone as a new forever home would be a welcoming sight. His Animal Control number is 368-17.

Officer JR Cornett said 14 dogs were taken in during the last week, a few of them including puppies, and many are available for adoption. One hound dog was adopted and one was reclaimed by its owner.

The continued purpose of Animal Control is to lessen the unclaimed and roaming dogs in the area by encouraging pet owners to properly collar and tag pets. Letting dogs roam without identification can lead to them being picked up unnecessarily.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845.

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.