Adopt-A-Pet

  • The male beagle seen with Fannin County Animal Control Manager John Drullinger was picked up December 27 in the Williamstown area of McCaysville and is need of a new forever home if not reclaimed by his owner. This dog would make a great companion for an outdoorsman or a family. They are a smart, affectionate, curious, friendly and playful breed. For more information, look under Animal Control number 368-17.
  • This stunning female Plott Hound was picked up December 26 from Indian Ridge Road in the Devil’s Den area by Fannin County Animal Control. Her shiny, black coat gave the perception she is very fit and healthy. She is available for adoption if not reclaimed by her owner under Animal Control number 357-17.
  • This hound mix was recently picked up December 26 along with another female hound and some puppies off Deer Haven Drive in the Forge Mill area. Her brown-and-black coat with white chest make her stand out. She is available for adoption from Fannin County Animal Control if not reclaimed by her owner under number 358-17.
  • Another female hound mix with a gorgeous black-and-tan coat was picked up December 26 on Deer Haven Drive in the Forge Mill area. Her floppy ears and loving gaze make you want to give her lots of cuddles and attention. She is available for adoption if not reclaimed by her owner under Fannin County Animal Control number 359-17.

A new set of dogs, including a beagle picked up December 27 in the Williamstown area of McCaysville, are featured dogs at Fannin County Animal Control this week.

The coat on the male beagle is healthy and carries the traditional white, tan and black markings of the hunting breed. The fresh air and sunshine was welcoming during the photo session. He would make a great companion and friend for anyone as a new forever home would be a welcoming sight. His Animal Control number is 368-17.

Officer JR Cornett said 14 dogs were taken in during the last week, a few of them including puppies, and many are available for adoption. One hound dog was adopted and one was reclaimed by its owner.

The continued purpose of Animal Control is to lessen the unclaimed and roaming dogs in the area by encouraging pet owners to properly collar and tag pets. Letting dogs roam without identification can lead to them being picked up unnecessarily.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. 

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

