Adopt-A-Pet

The Walker hound seen with Fannin County Animal Control Officer JR Cornett was picked up December 18 off Heather Lane in the Dial area. With natural instincts for hunting and being outdoors, he would greatly benefit from a new forever home to get plenty of exercise. He is available for adoption if not reclaimed by his owner under Animal Control number 353-17.
A female Walker hound previously viewed is still in need of finding a home having been picked up September 11 at the Whispering Pines Campground area. She has beautiful markings and a healthy coat and enjoys the fresh mountain air. She is available for adoption if not reclaimed by her owner under Fannin County Animal Control number 252-17.
A light-brown hound mix picked up September 15 near Pack Creek is also still in need of a new forever home. He is already neutered and appears very calm and patient. He is available for adoption if not reclaimed by his owner under Fannin County Animal Control number 256-17.
This female hound mix has been at Fannin County Animal Control for more than a month after being picked up near Barnes Chapel. She had a litter of puppies in the past and could use some extra love from a new forever owner. She can be adopted if not reclaimed by her owner under Animal Control number 307-17.
The male dog has markings distinctive to his breed. This type of dog is a top choice for hunting and treeing during a hunt. To view this listing, ask for Animal Control number is 353-17.
Officer JR Cornett said in the past two weeks, five dogs have been adopted and two reclaimed by owners.
During the wet and freezing temperatures in winter, it is crucial for the animal’s health to provide proper shelter. Dog owners are urged to properly collar and tag pets. Letting dogs roam without identification can lead to them being picked up unnecessarily.
Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls. For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.