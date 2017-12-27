Adopt-A-Pet

The Walker hound highlighted as the featured Dog of the Week at Fannin County Animal Control was picked up December 18 on Heather Lane in the Dial area.

The male dog has markings distinctive to his breed. This type of dog is a top choice for hunting and treeing during a hunt. To view this listing, ask for Animal Control number is 353-17.

Officer JR Cornett said in the past two weeks, five dogs have been adopted and two reclaimed by owners.

During the wet and freezing temperatures in winter, it is crucial for the animal’s health to provide proper shelter. Dog owners are urged to properly collar and tag pets. Letting dogs roam without identification can lead to them being picked up unnecessarily.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls. For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.