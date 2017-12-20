Adopt-A-Pet

This beautiful Labrador and Australian Shepherd mix, an ideal present for a animal lover for the holidays, was picked up December 14 off Parks Road in Blue Ridge.

This male dog would make a friendly companion for a family, farmer or anyone giving the attention he deserves. His white coat with rich brown markings on his face and back is stunning. He was picked up with another dog featured in this week’s edition. His Animal Control number is 350-17.

What better way to warm the hearts of these needy dogs than to take them into a new forever home.

During the freezing temperatures in winter providing proper shelter is a necessity.

Dog owners are urged to properly collar and tag pets. Letting dogs roam without identification can lead to them being picked up unnecessarily.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845.

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.