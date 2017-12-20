Adopt-A-Pet

  • The longing look in the eyes of this Labrador and Australian Shepherd mix picked up December 14 by Fannin County Animal Control shows his desire for a new forever home. Taking this companion on a long walk would be a great way to enjoy the outdoors. He was found along Parks Road in Blue Ridge. He is available for adoption if not reclaimed by his owner under Animal Control number 350-17.
  • The sheepish look on this black female mix picked up December 14 off Parks Road in Blue Ridge along with the featured Dog of the Week makes you want to give her some love and cuddles. Her shiny coat makes it appear she is well taken care of by a previous owner and Animal Control. She is available for adoption if not reclaimed under number 351-17.
  • This previously-featured Dalmatian mix is still residing at Fannin County Animal Control. He was picked up November 30 off Old Epworth Road. He is very curious and observant of his surroundings, possibly making him a good watch dog. He is available for adoption if not reclaimed by his owner under Animal Control number 340-17.
  • This calm looking mix with a white coat and black markings might fool, you but he is full of energy and was also previously viewed in a past edition. He was picked up November 8 off Old Hwy. 5 by Fannin County Animal Control. If desiring to walk him, he would need some leash training, but he is very friendly. He is still available for adoption if not reclaimed by his owner under Animal Control number 316-17.

Wed, 12/20/2017
 
BRIANNE COLLAR
brianne@thenewsobserver.com

This beautiful Labrador and Australian Shepherd mix, an ideal present for a animal lover for the holidays, was picked up December 14 off Parks Road in Blue Ridge.

This male dog would make a friendly companion for a family, farmer or anyone giving the attention he deserves. His white coat with rich brown markings on his face and back is stunning. He was picked up with another dog featured in this week’s edition. His Animal Control number is 350-17.

What better way to warm the hearts of these needy dogs than to take them into a new forever home. 

During the freezing temperatures in winter providing proper shelter is a necessity. 

Dog owners are urged to properly collar and tag pets. Letting dogs roam without identification can lead to them being picked up unnecessarily.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. 

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

