Adopt-A-Pet

A tiny black fiest mix, picked up December 1 on Skeenah Gap Road took a few seconds outside Fannin County Animal Control to ask for a new forever home for Christmas

The young male puppy would make a wonderful present with a big red bow around his neck for a caring pet owner. His cuddles and excitement for life would make a wonderful gift. His Animal Control number is 343-17.

During the past week, seven dogs were taken into the shelter. Officer JR Cornett said three were reclaimed by their owners and four were sent to rescue organizations.

A wide variety of dogs from puppies to large Labradors are available for adoption.

Dog owners are urged to properly collar and tag pets. Letting dogs roam without identification can lead to them being picked up unnecessarily.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845.

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.