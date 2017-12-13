  • What a wonderful present this black fiest puppy mix, seen with Officer Pat Patterson, would make for Christmas. He was picked up December 1 on Skeenah Gap Road by Fannin County Animal Control. His white tummy is calling for a belly rub by his new owner. Who can deny this cute puppy face? He is available for adoption if not reclaimed by his owner under Animal Control number 343-17.
  • This young black Labrador mix with a white chest and black spots was picked up December 1 off Hwy. 515 near Tammen Park by Fannin County Animal Control. He has a healthy, shiny black coat and is very curious of the sights and sounds outdoors. This dog is available for adoption if not reclaimed by his owner under Animal Control number 341-17.
  • The tan and white female Dachshund dog picked up December 6 in Blue Ridge by Fannin County Animal Control is available for adoption. She is small and petite in stature and appears to have recently given birth to a litter of puppies. She is in need of a new forever home and would make a loving companion. If not reclaimed by her owner, she is available for adoption under Animal Control number 348-17.
  • A male chocolate Labrador picked up December 6 off Holly Lane in Mineral Bluff by Fannin County Animal Control is available for adoption if not reclaimed by his owner. He is large, muscular and curious of his surroundings. To view this large and teddy bear type companion, ask for Animal Control number 347-17.

Adopt-A-Pet

Wed, 12/13/2017 - 9:00am News Observer
By: 
BRIANNE COLLAR
brianne@thenewsobserver.com

A tiny black fiest mix, picked up December 1 on Skeenah Gap Road took a few seconds outside Fannin County Animal Control to ask for a new forever home for Christmas 

The young male puppy would make a wonderful present with a big red bow around his neck for a caring pet owner. His cuddles and excitement for life would make a wonderful gift. His Animal Control number is 343-17.

During the past week, seven dogs were taken into the shelter. Officer JR Cornett said three were reclaimed by their owners and four were sent to rescue organizations.

A wide variety of dogs from puppies to large Labradors are available for adoption.

Dog owners are urged to properly collar and tag pets. Letting dogs roam without identification can lead to them being picked up unnecessarily.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. 

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

The News Observer

Phone: 706.632.2019
Fax: 706.632.2577
Email: news@thenewsobserver.com

Address: P.O.Box 989,
5748 Appalachian Hwy
Blue Ridge, GA, 30513