Adopt-A-Pet

As the holiday season approaches, consider giving this white Akita husky mix picked up November 29 near Big Creek off Aska Road a forever home.

Fannin County Animal Control’s featured Dog of the Week is full of life and energy and looks graceful in the outdoors. He is friendly and loving and would make a good companion for someone who has energy to match. His Animal Control number if 339-17.

“We have some good dogs that need homes for Christmas,” Officer JR Cornett said.

Donations are being accepted to benefit the dogs. Kuranda dog beds, rawhide and Milkbone chew toys, towels and blankets with no filling or backing are needed. Anyone interested in purchasing a bed and having it delivered to the facility can visit www.kuranda.com to view their wish list. Animal Control continues to urge dog owners to properly collar and tag pets. Letting dogs roam without identification can lead to them being picked up unnecessarily.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls. For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.