  • A young Labrador mix, cream in color, is seen with Officer Pat Patterson at Fannin County Animal Control. He was picked up November 15 off Snake Nation Road. If not reclaimed by his owner, he can be viewed under Animal Control number 325-17.
  • A female Bully mix was recovered from Old Hwy. 76 November 20 by Fannin County Animal Control. She appears young in age, curious and is a light tan color. If not reclaimed by her owner, she can be adopted under Animal Control number 328-17.
  • markings on this white-and-black spotted mix make him unique. He was picked up by Fannin County Animal Control November 21 off Tower Road. His characteristic markings and personality would make a great pet for a loving homeowner. If not reclaimed by his owner, he can be viewed under Animal Control number 331-17.
  • The previously-viewed, light brown female mix was picked up November 11 near the Morganton Grill by Fannin County Animal Control. She is in need of a new forever home to get some exercise and human interaction. If not reclaimed by her owner, she can be viewed and adopted at Animal Control under number 320-17.

Adopt-A-Pet

Wed, 11/29/2017 - 9:00am News Observer
By: 
BRIANNE COLLAR
brianne@thenewsobserver.com

This Labrador mix came to Fannin County Animal Control November 15 and was picked up off of Snake Nation Road.

The featured male dog is a cream color with a touch of light brown. He is very curious and interested in all the sights and sounds of the outdoors. His Animal Control number if 325-17.

Officer JR Cornett reported five dogs being taken in during the past week. One was adopted, while three were sent to rescue organizations for re-homing.

The holiday season at Animal Control would benefit from a number of donations. While every dog at the facility has a Kuranda dog bed, unless in a smaller cage, they do wear out during the year, Manager John Drullinger said. Anyone interested in purchasing a bed and having it delivered can visit www.kuranda.com to view their wishlist.

Other items useful to Animal Control include rawhide and milkbone chew toys, towels and blankets with no filling or backing. 

Animal Control continues to urges dog owners to properly collar and tag pets. Letting dogs roam without identification can lead to them being picked up unnecessarily by Animal Control.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. 

