Adopt-A-Pet

A female Spitz mix surrendered by her owners to Fannin County Animal Control November 15 is the featured Dog of the Week.

Her cautious and meek behavior and thinning coat could indicate she is older in age. She also appears to be housebroken, Officer JR Cornett said. Her Animal Control number is 323-17.

Every dog featured this week is new to Animal Control. Cornett said six dogs were picked up and two reclaimed by their owners.

Animal Control continues to urge dog owners to properly collar and tag pets. Letting dogs roam without identification can lead to them being picked up unnecessarily by Animal Control.

The hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845.

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.