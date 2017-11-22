  • This gentle, cream-and-light-brown Spitz mix was surrendered by her owners November 15 to Fannin County Animal Control. She is seen with Officer JR Cornett enjoying some fresh air and sunshine. Due to a change in the family household, she couldn’t be taken care of properly any longer, Cornett said. To give this dog a new, loving home, visit the facility and ask to see her under Animal Control number 323-17.
  • A male fiest mix with a healthy coat was picked up November 15 off of Snake Nation by Fannin County Animal Control. His small physique and calm nature would make him a great companion for anyone interested in a loving new friend. If not reclaimed by his owner, he can be adopted under Animal Control number 324-17.
  • Another male fiest mix picked up November 16 in Blue Ridge by Fannin County Animal Control is in need of a new forever home. He is also very petite and friendly, as well as easy going, making a great friend for children or those young at heart. If not reclaimed by his owner, he can viewed under Animal Control number 326-17.
  • This friendly mix is all about giving love and was picked up November 16 near Power Dam Road by Fannin County Animal Control. If not reclaimed by his owner, he can be viewed and adopted at Animal Control under number 327-17.

Adopt-A-Pet

Wed, 11/22/2017 - 9:00am News Observer
By: 
BRIANNE COLLAR
brianne@thenewsobserver.com

A female Spitz mix surrendered by her owners to Fannin County Animal Control November 15 is the featured Dog of the Week. 

Her cautious and meek behavior and thinning coat could indicate she is older in age. She also appears to be housebroken, Officer JR Cornett said. Her Animal Control number is 323-17.

Every dog featured this week is new to Animal Control. Cornett said six dogs were picked up and two reclaimed by their owners.

Animal Control continues to urge dog owners to properly collar and tag pets. Letting dogs roam without identification can lead to them being picked up unnecessarily by Animal Control.

The hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. 

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

The News Observer

Phone: 706.632.2019
Fax: 706.632.2577
Email: news@thenewsobserver.com

Address: P.O.Box 989,
5748 Appalachian Hwy
Blue Ridge, GA, 30513