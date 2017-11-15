Adopt-A-Pet

A young bully mix found on Bullen Gap Road November 3 and dropped off to Fannin County Animal Control is the featured Dog of the Week.

His cute but sad looking puppy face is silently begging for a new forever home. Having a dog from the puppy stage gives more bonding time and the chance to train them properly. His Animal Control number is 308-17.

Officer JR Cornett said six dogs were taken in during the past week with two getting adopted.

Animal Control urges dog owners to properly collar and tag pets. Letting dogs roam without identification can lead to them being picked up unnecessarily by Animal Control.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845.

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.