  • This bully mix brought into Fannin County Animal Control November 3 was found on Bullen Gap Road. He is young and could make a special companion for a loving pet owner. His Animal Control number for viewing is 308-17.
  • This furry special Basset Hound mix was picked up November 7 off of Mount Liberty Road in McCaysville by Fannin County Animal Control. Her calm and relaxed demeanor could make her a good pet for children or an elderly person looking for a companion to cuddle. She is available for adoption if not reclaimed by her owner. Her Animal Control number is 312-17.
  • A male bully mix dropped off to Fannin County Animal Control on November 8 that was found on Old Hwy. 5 is in search of a new owner. He longingly looks into the camera hoping to find a new owner. He is available for adoption under Animal Control number 316-17.
  • A somewhat timid male hound mix was picked up November 7 off of Wood Street in McCaysville. This breed’s love for the outdoors could make him a good hunter’s companion if loved on and properly cared for by his owner. He is available for adoption if not reclaimed by his owner. His Animal Control number is 311-17.

Adopt-A-Pet

Wed, 11/15/2017 - 9:00am News Observer
By: 
BRIANNE COLLAR
brianne@thenewsobserver.com

A young bully mix found on Bullen Gap Road November 3 and dropped off to Fannin County Animal Control is the featured Dog of the Week.

His cute but sad looking puppy face is silently begging for a new forever home. Having a dog from the puppy stage gives more bonding time and the chance to train them properly. His Animal Control number is 308-17.

Officer JR Cornett said six dogs were taken in during the past week with two getting adopted.

Animal Control urges dog owners to properly collar and tag pets. Letting dogs roam without identification can lead to them being picked up unnecessarily by Animal Control.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. 

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

The News Observer

Phone: 706.632.2019
Fax: 706.632.2577
Email: news@thenewsobserver.com

Address: P.O.Box 989,
5748 Appalachian Hwy
Blue Ridge, GA, 30513