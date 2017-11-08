Adopt-A-Pet

This Springer Spaniel, primarily known as a companion dog, picked up November 2 off of Stuart Mountain in Mineral Bluff, is Fannin County Animal Control’s featured Dog of the Week.

Her demeanor is very calm and collected as she takes her time easily posing for the camera. This breed seems to have a cheerful disposition, which makes her a good family companion to snuggle with or play in the yard with children. They are also known for their bird-hunting skills. Her Animal Control number is 304-17.

Officer JR Cornett said 11 dogs were taken into the facility during the past week.

Animal Control urges dog owners to properly collar and tag pets to ensure they will not be picked up. Letting dogs roam without identification can lead to them being picked up unnecessarily by Animal Control.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845.

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.