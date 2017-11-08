Adopt-A-Pet

  • This friendly and intelligent Springer Spaniel seen with Officer JR Cornett was picked up November 2 off of Stuart Mountain in Mineral Bluff by Fannin County Animal Control. She is very observant and easy going and walks perfectly on a leash. This breed is playful and loves attention. If not reclaimed by her owners, she can be seen at Animal Control under number 304-17.
  • A playful and energetic female hound mix was picked up October 31 off of Squirrel Hunting Road by Fannin County Animal Control. She would make a great family companion. She is available for adoption if not reclaimed by her owner. Her Animal Control number is 296-17.
  • A young and alert Chihuahua/fiest mix was picked up by Fannin County Animal Control October 27 off of Pack Creek near Fire Station No. 6. He is very small and could have easily fallen prey to a number of dangers roaming in the area but is now at animal control waiting on his owners or a new forever home. He is available for adoption if not reclaimed under Animal Control number 295-17.
  • This Walker Hound mix found his way to Fannin County Animal Control when he was dropped off in October by someone who found him roaming on Hwy. 5 with no collar. Featured as the Dog of the Week recently, he is slowly gaining weight and could use some love and attention. His Animal Control number is 291-17.

Wed, 11/08/2017
By: 
BRIANNE COLLAR
brianne@thenewsobserver.com

This Springer Spaniel, primarily known as a companion dog, picked up November 2 off of Stuart Mountain in Mineral Bluff, is Fannin County Animal Control’s featured Dog of the Week.

Her demeanor is very calm and collected as she takes her time easily posing for the camera. This breed  seems to have a cheerful disposition, which makes her a good family companion to snuggle with or play in the yard with children. They are also known for their bird-hunting skills. Her Animal Control number is 304-17.

Officer JR Cornett said 11 dogs were taken into the facility during the past week.

Animal Control urges dog owners to properly collar and tag pets to ensure they will not be picked up. Letting dogs roam without identification can lead to them being picked up unnecessarily by Animal Control.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. 

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

