Adopt-A-Pet

  • A male Walker Hound, seen with Officer JR Cornett, was dropped off to Fannin County Animal Control by someone who found him roaming on Hwy. 5 with no collar. He was malnourished and in need of some attention and food. His Animal Control number is 291-17.
  • This spunky male Jack Russell Terrier mix was picked up October 14 in Mineral Bluff. He has a lot of energy and would make the perfect companion for a young person with lots of energy. He is available for adoption at Fannin County Animal Control if not reclaimed by his owner. His Animal Control number is 283-17.
  • The female husky gives a pensive look, showing a significant longing to be outdoors with a playmate. She was picked up October 19 at the Dollar General in Mineral Bluff. She has one distinctive blue eye and one brown eye. The husky is available for adoption at Fannin County Animal Control if not reclaimed by her owner. Her Animal Control number is 288-17.
  • Picked up in August off of Mobile Road, this female brindle mix was picked up by Fannin County Animal Control officers. She is long overdue for a home where she can receive the attention and love she deserves. She is available for adoption if not reclaimed by her owner. Her Animal Control number is 226-17.

Wed, 11/01/2017
By: 
BRIANNE COLLAR
brianne@thenewsobserver.com

Fannin County Animal Control’s featured Dog of the Week is a Walker Hound dropped off October 25 at the facility.

He was turned in by someone who picked him up off of Hwy. 5. With a little food in his belly and love from a forever friend, he will make the perfect companion. His Animal Control number is 291-17.

Proper shelter and tagging of animals is a must in being a responsible pet owner. Letting dogs roam without identification can lead to them being picked up unnecessarily by Animal Control.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. 

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

