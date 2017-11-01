Adopt-A-Pet

Fannin County Animal Control’s featured Dog of the Week is a Walker Hound dropped off October 25 at the facility.

He was turned in by someone who picked him up off of Hwy. 5. With a little food in his belly and love from a forever friend, he will make the perfect companion. His Animal Control number is 291-17.

Proper shelter and tagging of animals is a must in being a responsible pet owner. Letting dogs roam without identification can lead to them being picked up unnecessarily by Animal Control.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845.

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.