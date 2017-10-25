Adopt-A-Pet

  • Officer JR Cornett kneels with a Blue Tick Hound dropped off October 19 to Fannin County Animal Control. The male dog’s healthy coat and stature make him an idea companion for an outdoorsman or hunter. His Animal Control number is 286-17.
  • A brindled female picked up by Fannin County Animal Control August 10 off of Mobile Road is available for adoption. She has a longing in her eyes for outdoors and fresh air with a new human owner. She is available for adoption if not reclaimed by her owner. Her Animal Control number is 226-17.
  • The white bully mix picked up September 19 off of Piney Road in Mineral Bluff is still in need of a new forever home. He is available for adoption at Fannin County Animal Control if not reclaimed by his owner. He is all white with a black nose and can be viewed under Animal Control number 262-17.
  • This previously-viewed lab mix was picked up October 4 near Morganton Point Campground. She is brown in color and would love the chance to expolor surroundings in a new home under proper care. If not reclaimed by her owner, she is available under Animal Control number 276-17.

The male Blue Tick Hound featured in this week’s paper was dropped off October 19 to Fannin County Animal Control.

His unique markings and healthy coat make him stand out 

He has a beautiful stance and was very observant of the sights and sounds around him. His Animal Control number is 286-17.

Officer JR Cornett said five dogs were taken in during the past week. Two were reclaimed by their owners, and three were sent to rescue organizations.

The other dogs previously viewed in this edition are a repeat due to nine additional Animal Control dogs going out to rescue organizations this week.

Proper shelter and tagging of animals is a must in being a responsible pet owner. Letting dogs roam without identification can lead to them being picked up unnecessarily by Animal Control.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. 

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

