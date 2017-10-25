Adopt-A-Pet

The male Blue Tick Hound featured in this week’s paper was dropped off October 19 to Fannin County Animal Control.

His unique markings and healthy coat make him stand out

He has a beautiful stance and was very observant of the sights and sounds around him. His Animal Control number is 286-17.

Officer JR Cornett said five dogs were taken in during the past week. Two were reclaimed by their owners, and three were sent to rescue organizations.

The other dogs previously viewed in this edition are a repeat due to nine additional Animal Control dogs going out to rescue organizations this week.

Proper shelter and tagging of animals is a must in being a responsible pet owner. Letting dogs roam without identification can lead to them being picked up unnecessarily by Animal Control.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845.

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.