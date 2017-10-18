Adopt-A-Pet

A number of dogs are waiting to find new forever homes at Fannin County Animal Control, like the female hound mix picked up September 11 in McCaysville.

Her healthy coat and markings and distinct smelling capabilities seem ideal as a hunting companion.

She was constantly looking around keenly observing her surroundings. Her Animal Control number is 252-17.

Officer Pat Patterson encourages community members to come visit Animal Control to see the selection of dogs available for adoption. When visiting, come to the front office to find out what is available.

Proper shelter and tagging of animals is a must in being a responsible pet owner. Letting dogs roam without identification can lead to them being picked up unnecessarily.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845.

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.