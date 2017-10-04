Adopt-A-Pet

A white female fiest mix was dropped off to Fannin County Animal Control on September 28 with a healthy coat and black markings.

She is friendly, observant and full of energy. Her animal control number is 267-17.

Officer JR Cornett said five dogs were taken into the facility this past week and five were sent to a rescue organization to find forever homes. Animal Control encourage proper collar and identification so owners can be identified if their pets are found.

As temperatures start to drop with fall approaching keep cooler weather in mind when caring for beloved creatures. Pet owners may consider bringing animals in earlier in the evening if temperatures drop or provide a warm blanket to sleep on at night.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845.

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.