Adopt-A-Pet

A caramel-colored hound mix, picked up September 9 in Epworth, is the featured Dog of the Week at Fannin County Animal Control.

The male puppy is very energetic and would enjoy walks as well as playtime outdoors to keep him occupied. His Animal Control number is 248-17.

This past week, officers at animal control took in five dogs, adopted one out, four were reclaimed by their owners and six were sent out to a rescue organization. Proper tagging on collars is a necessity in preventing roaming dogs from being picked up if reported to Animal Control.

Pet owners are encouraged to provide proper protection for animals with temperatures dropping in preparation for fall. Bringing pets in earlier in the evening if cool outdoors, providing a warm blanket to sleep on at night and dog houses are some ideas for adequate care.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845.

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.