  • A male caramel-colored hound, picked up September 9 in Epworth, is seen with Officer JR Cornett at Fannin County Animal Control. He is a young dog that would make a great companion for someone who can help him get plenty of exercise. He is currently available for adoption if not reclaimed by his owner. His Animal Control number is 248-17.
  • A young bully mix was picked up September 12 in Mccaysville. He is white with light-brown markings and is available for adoption from Fannin County Animal Control if not reclaimed by his owner. His Animal Control number is 253-17.
  • A hound mix with beautiful white, brown and black markings was picked up September 11 near Whispering Pines Campground. His demeanor and stance would make him a great hunting dog and human companion. He is currently available for adoption if not reclaimed by his owner. His Animal Control number is 252-17.
  • This previously-viewed male boxer mix was picked up August 10 near the Morganton Grill in Morganton. He is reddish brown with a little bit of white and black and has a friendly, teddy-bear like personality. He is currently available for adoption if not reclaimed by his owner. His Animal Control number is 223-17.

Adopt-A-Pet

Wed, 09/20/2017 - 9:00am News Observer
By: 
BRIANNE COLLAR
brianne@thenewsobserver.com

A caramel-colored hound mix, picked up September 9 in Epworth, is the featured Dog of the Week at Fannin County Animal Control.

The male puppy is very energetic and would enjoy walks as well as playtime outdoors to keep him occupied. His Animal Control number is 248-17.

This past week, officers at animal control took in five dogs, adopted one out, four were reclaimed by their owners and six were sent out to a rescue organization. Proper tagging on collars is a necessity in preventing roaming dogs from being picked up if reported to Animal Control.

Pet owners are encouraged to provide proper protection for animals with temperatures dropping in preparation for fall. Bringing pets in earlier in the evening if cool outdoors, providing a warm blanket to sleep on at night and dog houses are some ideas for adequate care.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. 

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

The News Observer

Phone: 706.632.2019
Fax: 706.632.2577
Email: news@thenewsobserver.com

Address: P.O.Box 989,
5748 Appalachian Hwy
Blue Ridge, GA, 30513