Adopt-A-Pet

A meek beagle hound mix is this week’s featured Dog of the Week at Fannin County Animal Control. He was picked up September 1 in McCaysville

The young male dog has a cream coat with light-brown spots on his body and over his ears and eyes. He is docile and small in nature with a young puppy-like demeanor. His Animal Control number is 245-17.

A total of eight dogs were taken into the county facility last week with one adopted and one reclaimed by its owner. Proper tagging on collars are a necessity in preventing roaming dogs from being picked up if reported to Animal Control.

Pet owners are encouraged to provide proper protection for animals with temperatures dropping in preparation for fall. Bringing pets in earlier in the evening if cool outdoors, providing a warm blanket to sleep on at night and dog houses are some ideas for care.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday thorough Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845.

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.