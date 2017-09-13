  • Officer JR Cornett brought a cute beagle hound mix picked up September 1 in McCaysville out from Fannin County Animal Control as this week’s featured Dog of the Week. His coat is cream colored with some light-brown markings. He is currently available for adoption if not reclaimed by his owner. His Animal Control number is 245-17.
  • A white female mix picked up September 1 in McCaysville by Fannin County Animal Control is available for adoption if not reclaimed by her owner. She is white with some black markings and friendly to every passerby. Her Animal Control number is 244-17.
  • A healthy, black female Labrador mix picked up September 1 in McCaysville by Fannin County Animal Control is looking for a new owner. She is well behaved and listens well to who commands her. She is currently available for adoption if not reclaimed by her owner. Her Animal Control number is 243-17.
  • A cream and light-tan Labrador mix was picked up September 6 off of Shady Grove Lane in Blue Ridge. He is very shy and timid and could use some human cuddles. He is currently available for adoption if not reclaimed by his owner. His Animal Control number is 247-17.

Adopt-A-Pet

Wed, 09/13/2017 - 9:00am News Observer
By: 
BRIANNE COLLAR
brianne@thenewsobserver.com

A meek beagle hound mix is this week’s featured Dog of the Week at Fannin County Animal Control. He was picked up September 1 in McCaysville

The young male dog has a cream coat with light-brown spots on his body and over his ears and eyes. He is docile and small in nature with a young puppy-like demeanor. His Animal Control number is 245-17.

A total of eight dogs were taken into the county facility last week with one adopted and one reclaimed by its owner. Proper tagging on collars are a necessity in preventing roaming dogs from being picked up if reported to Animal Control.

Pet owners are encouraged to provide proper protection for animals with temperatures dropping in preparation for fall. Bringing pets in earlier in the evening if cool outdoors, providing a warm blanket to sleep on at night and dog houses are some ideas for care.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday thorough Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. 

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

The News Observer

Phone: 706.632.2019
Fax: 706.632.2577
Email: news@thenewsobserver.com

Address: P.O.Box 989,
5748 Appalachian Hwy
Blue Ridge, GA, 30513