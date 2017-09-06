  • Officer JR Cornett from Fannin County Animal Control hopes the female bully mix picked up August 30 off of Old Mobile Road will soon find a new forever home. Her calm demeanor and approach to humans would make a good pet. She is currently available for adoption if not reclaimed by her owner. Her Animal Control number is 239-17.
  • The dark gray-and-white Labrador mix picked up August 30 off of High Country Circle in Morganton is now at Fannin County Animal Control with a number of other dogs looking to be adopted. He is currently available for adoption from Animal Control if not reclaimed by his owner. His Animal Control number is 238-17.
  • A male setter mix with cream-colored markings was picked up August 25 at Rolling Thunder in McCaysville. He is super friendly, loves attention and time outdoors. He is currently available for adoption if not claimed by his owner. His Animal Control number is 237-17.
  • This previously-viewed male boxer mix was picked up August 10 at the Morganton Grill. He is a large baby who loves to walk outdoors and would make a good companion for someone with a bit of strength to lead him. He is currently available for adoption if not claimed by his owner. His Animal Control number is 223-17.

Adopt-A-Pet

Wed, 09/06/2017 - 9:00am News Observer
By: 
BRIANNE COLLAR
brianne@thenewsobserver.com

The featured Dog of the Week at Fannin County Animal Control is a female bully mix picked up August 30 off of Mobile Road.

She has a beautiful brownish-red coat with white socks on her feet and a patch on her chest. She is very calm and has a very approachable demeanor. Her Animal Control number is 239-17.

Officer JR Cornett said three dogs were taken in by Animal Control this past week and nine went out on rescue. They also encourage proper collar and identification so owners can be contacted if their pets are found.

As temperatures start to drop with fall approaching keep cooler weather in mind when caring for pets. Pet owners may consider bringing pets in earlier in the evening if cool outdoors or providing a warm blanket to sleep on at night.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. 

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

