Adopt-A-Pet

  • Officer JR Cornett, with Fannin County Animal Control, takes a moment to show of the male white-and-tan Jack Russel Terrier picked up August 10 off of Hwy. 515 and Wright Mill Road. He has a very healthy coat and walks as fast as his little legs will let him. He is currently available for adoption if not reclaimed by his owner. His animal control number is 227-17.
  • A male hound mix with a white coat and distinctive black-and-brown markings was picked up August 8 off of Watkins Road by Fannin County Animal Control. He is an observant hunting dog with a good stature that would make a good companion. He is currently available for adoption under Animal Control number 222-17.
  • The great outdoors brought a moment of happiness to this black-and-tan hound mix picked up August 4 off of Mobile Road by Fannin County Animal Control. She was happy to have a few minutes of sunshine and a visit with a human companion. She is currently available for adoption if not claimed by her owner under Animal Control number 219-17.
  • The white-and-tan coat on this male Labrador and hound mix indicated he is healthy. He was picked up August 1 near the Dollar General in Blue Ridge. He is currently available for adoption if not claimed by his owner under Animal Control number 212-17.

A petite, white Jack Russel Terrier is this week’s featured Dog of the Week. He was picked up August 10 off of Hwy. 515 and Wright Mill Road.

Fannin County Animal Control is housing the male dog who would make a cute and cuddly companion for anyone. He has tan markings on his face and a friendly nature. His Animal Control number is. 227-15.

Officer JR Cornett said nine dogs were taken in over the past week with two reclaimed by their owners. The facility is operating over capacity with plenty of dogs available to potential pet owners.

In the summer heat of August, pet owners are encouraged to provide a cool area for shelter as well as adequate food and water. Pet owners should provide proper collar and tags to prevent a wandering pet from being picked up by Animal Control. 

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. 

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

