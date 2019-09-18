  • Article Image Alt Text
    Fannin County Animal Control Officer J.R. Cornett kneels with this male Redbone Hound found on Weaver Creek in Blue Ridge, September 7. He is a gorgeous red color with soft eyes and will remain at Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. View this loving guy under Animal Control number 270-19.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    This female brindle Boxer mix was found September 11 on Highway 515, near the Ford dealership, and dropped off at Animal Control. She will stay there until reclaimed or adopted. View this sweet girl under Animal Control number 271-19.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    This male Lab mix was picked up on Antioch Cemetery Road in Morganton August 27 and will be at Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. His shiny coat is black with white and light brown accents. View this sweet dog under Animal Control number 259-19.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    This male Boxer Lab mix, named Ozzy, was picked up on Galloway Road in Blue Ridge July 12 and will be at Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. Ozzy has a black coat with patches of white. View this beautiful guy under Animal Control number 205-19.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    The Humane Society of Blue Ridge cat of the week is Boo. He is in search of a family that understands the needs of a senior feline, he is 10 years old and lost both of his family members. Boo is also borderline for kidney disease, so he will require regular vet care to monitor the progression of his kidney issues. Learn more or schedule a visit by calling the Cat Haven at 706-632-4357.

Adopt A Pet

Wed, 09/18/2019 - 7:00am
By: 
Mollie Allen
mollie@thenewsobserver.com

There are many great dogs waiting for a loving home at Fannin County Animal Control.

In the past week, officers brought in two dogs with one adopted, one going to Katz & Dogs Rescue, two going to Diamonds in the Ruff and one going to P.A.W.S Rescue.

Animal Control Officers and volunteers alike hope folks may be willing to open their home and their hearts to the dogs in their facility.

Community members are welcome to make item or monetary donations and may also walk dogs to help them get exercise.

Pet owners should make sure to properly tag and identify pets to prevent them being picked up unnecessarily. It is also advised to keep microchip information up to date. 

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

Call 706-632-3845 to adopt, volunteer or get more information on the dogs there.

Find listings and pictures of the dogs that are currently available on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the The News Observer, Blue Ridge, Georgia for the complete story.

The News Observer

Phone: 706.632.2019
Fax: 706.632.2577
Email: news@thenewsobserver.com

Address: P.O.Box 989,
5748 Appalachian Hwy
Blue Ridge, GA, 30513