Adopt A Pet

There are many great dogs waiting for a loving home at Fannin County Animal Control.

In the past week, officers brought in two dogs with one adopted, one going to Katz & Dogs Rescue, two going to Diamonds in the Ruff and one going to P.A.W.S Rescue.

Animal Control Officers and volunteers alike hope folks may be willing to open their home and their hearts to the dogs in their facility.

Community members are welcome to make item or monetary donations and may also walk dogs to help them get exercise.

Pet owners should make sure to properly tag and identify pets to prevent them being picked up unnecessarily. It is also advised to keep microchip information up to date.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

Call 706-632-3845 to adopt, volunteer or get more information on the dogs there.

Find listings and pictures of the dogs that are currently available on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.