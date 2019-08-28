  • Article Image Alt Text
    Fannin County Animal Control Manager John Drullinger sits with this female Lab mix who was picked up August 20 on Mountain View Road in McCaysville. She will be staying at Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. Her shiny coat is black with patches of white. View this sensitive girl under Animal Control number 248-19.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    This female Basset Hound mix was picked up August 21 on Cutcane Road in Mineral Bluff and will be staying at Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. She has a white, gold and black coat with sensitive chocolaty brown eyes. View this sweet girl under Animal Control number 252-19.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    This male Basset Hound mix was picked up on Cutcane Road in Mineral Bluff August 21 and will be staying at Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. This sweet guy sports a gold coat with a white chest and belly. View this good boy under Animal Control number 253-19.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    This female Boxer mix, named Molly, was picked up on Knight Lane in Epworth on April 18. She has been and will continue to stay at Animal Control until adopted. Molly has a short, white coat with light brown spots. View this playful gal under Animal Control number 134-19.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    The Humane Society of Blue Ridge cat of the week is Skeeter. She is a two-year old Domestic Shorthair dynamo, and she would love for you to stop by to get to know her. She has a velvety coat, is black as coal and her gorgeous green eyes show the brightness of love and pure joy that she emits. Add her bubbly personality to the mix and you have yourself one perfect feline. Learn more or schedule a visit by calling the Cat Haven at 706-632-4357.

Adopt A Pet

Wed, 08/28/2019 - 7:00am
By: 
Mollie Allen
mollie@thenewsobserver.com

Dogs are man’s best friend, so why not adopt one today?

There are plenty of amazing dogs sitting in Fannin County Animal Control that would love and appreciate a new home.

In the past week, officers brought in 14 dogs with two reclaimed, two adopted, one taken to the Humane Society of Blue Ridge, five to Katz and Dog Rescue and two to Homeward Bound Pet Rescue.

Community members are welcome to make item or monetary donations and may also walk dogs to help them get exercise.

Pet owners should make sure to properly tag and identify pets to prevent them being picked up unnecessarily. It is also advised to keep microchip information up to date. 

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

See a dog you like? Want to donate, volunteer or need to see if a lost family pet has been picked up? Call 706-632-3845. 

Dogs currently available may be viewed at www.petfinder.com. Find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the The News Observer, Blue Ridge, Georgia for the complete story.

The News Observer

Phone: 706.632.2019
Fax: 706.632.2577
Email: news@thenewsobserver.com

Address: P.O.Box 989,
5748 Appalachian Hwy
Blue Ridge, GA, 30513