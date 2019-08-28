Adopt A Pet

Dogs are man’s best friend, so why not adopt one today?

There are plenty of amazing dogs sitting in Fannin County Animal Control that would love and appreciate a new home.

In the past week, officers brought in 14 dogs with two reclaimed, two adopted, one taken to the Humane Society of Blue Ridge, five to Katz and Dog Rescue and two to Homeward Bound Pet Rescue.

Community members are welcome to make item or monetary donations and may also walk dogs to help them get exercise.

Pet owners should make sure to properly tag and identify pets to prevent them being picked up unnecessarily. It is also advised to keep microchip information up to date.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

See a dog you like? Want to donate, volunteer or need to see if a lost family pet has been picked up? Call 706-632-3845.

Dogs currently available may be viewed at www.petfinder.com. Find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.