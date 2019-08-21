  • Article Image Alt Text
    Animal Control Officer JR Cornett shows off this male Walker Hound who was picked up on Highway 60 August 14. He will be staying at Animal Control until claimed or adopted. This sweet guy sports a white, black and orange coat. View this sweetheart under Animal Control number 239-19.
    This sweet male Lab mix, named RJ, is full of life and ready for a new home. He was brought in August 5 as a family surrender, and will be at animal control until adopted. RJ has a shiny black coat with a white chest and amber colored eyes. View this fun-loving boy under Animal Control number 228-19.
    This male mix, who volunteers named Stevie, was picked up on Sugar Creek Road in Blue Ridge July 31. He will be at Animal Control until adopted. Sweet Stevie sports a white and red dotted coat with striking rust colored eyes. View this handsome guy under Animal Control number 225-19.
    This male Boxer mix, known as Ozzie, was picked up on Galloway Road in Blue Ridge July 12. He will be at Animal Control until adopted. Ozzie is black with dark brown speckles and has a white chest and goatee. View sweet Ozzie under Animal Control number 205-19.

Adopt A Pet

Wed, 08/21/2019 - 7:00am
By: 
Mollie Allen
mollie@thenewsobserver.com

There are many great dogs residing in Fannin County Animal Control waiting to gain a forever home.

In the past week, officers brought in nine dogs with six being reclaimed, one adopted, two going to Homeward Bound Rescue and one going to New Life K9 Rescue.

Community members are welcome to make item or monetary donations and may also walk dogs to help them get exercise.

Pet owners should make sure to properly tag and identify pets to prevent them being picked up unnecessarily. It is also advised to keep microchip information up to date. 

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

Interesting in adopting, volunteering or donating? Need to see if a lost family pet has been picked up? Call 706-632-3845. 

