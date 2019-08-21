Adopt A Pet

There are many great dogs residing in Fannin County Animal Control waiting to gain a forever home.

In the past week, officers brought in nine dogs with six being reclaimed, one adopted, two going to Homeward Bound Rescue and one going to New Life K9 Rescue.

Community members are welcome to make item or monetary donations and may also walk dogs to help them get exercise.

Pet owners should make sure to properly tag and identify pets to prevent them being picked up unnecessarily. It is also advised to keep microchip information up to date.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

Interesting in adopting, volunteering or donating? Need to see if a lost family pet has been picked up? Call 706-632-3845.