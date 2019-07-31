Adopt A Pet

In the past week, officers took in six dogs. Tri-State Pet Rescue claimed four puppies and Dog Gone Rescue claimed one dog while New Life K-9 Rescue claimed three.

Animal Control Officers wants to remind everyone to not take their dogs with them to the store or anywhere they would be left in a hot car.

Animal Control Officers and volunteers alike hope people would be able to open their hearts and their homes to the dogs in their facility.

Community members are welcome to make item or monetary donations and may also walk dogs to help them get exercise.

Pet owners should make sure to properly tag and identify pets to prevent them from being picked up unnecessarily. It is also advised to keep microchip information up to date.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls. Call 706-632-3845 for more information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, to donate, volunteer or to see if a lost family pet has been picked up.

Dogs currently available may be viewed at www.petfinder.com.

Find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.