Adopt A Pet

  • Fannin County Animal Control Officer Pat Patterson shows off this beautiful red pitbull who was dropped off June 7. Rawley is staying at Animal Control until he is adopted. He has a shiny red and white coat and craves attention. View this guy under Animal Control number 175-19.
  • This male Lab was picked up on Knollwood Road in Mineral Bluff May 4 and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. Ricky sports a black, shiny coat with a white blaze on his snout. View this guy under Animal Control number 154-19.
  • This male mix was picked up on July Lane in Blue Ridge July 10 and is staying at Animal Conrtol until reclaimed or adopted. Elvis sports a short golden brown coat with a black saddle. He is very sweet. View this guy under Animal Control number 191-17.
  • This sweet Boxer mix was picked up on Night Lane in Epworth April 18. This sweet girl sports a white coat with gray spots and never meets a stranger. View this sweet girl under Animal Control number 134-19.
  • The Humane Society of Blue Ridge cat of the week is Kokomo. He is a gorgeous male cat who is lovable and would enjoy being loved on and cared for in a home. He is super soft and just a nice cat. He is young so you have many years of love with this guy. For more information or to schedule a visit, contact Cat Haven at 706-632-4357.

In the past week, officers took in six dogs. Tri-State Pet Rescue claimed four puppies and Dog Gone Rescue claimed one dog while New Life K-9 Rescue claimed three.

Animal Control Officers wants to remind everyone to not take their dogs with them to the store or anywhere they would be left in a hot car. 

Animal Control Officers and volunteers alike hope people would be able to open their hearts and their homes to the dogs in their facility.

Community members are welcome to make item or monetary donations and may also walk dogs to help them get exercise.

Pet owners should make sure to properly tag and identify pets to prevent them from being picked up unnecessarily. It is also advised to keep microchip information up to date.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls. Call 706-632-3845 for more information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, to donate, volunteer or to see if a lost family pet has been picked up.

Dogs currently available may be viewed at www.petfinder.com.

 Find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

