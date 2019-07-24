Adopt-A-Pet

In the past week, officers took in two adult dogs and five puppies. Tri State Pet Rescue claimed two dogs and another was adopted.

Animal Control Officer JR Cornett wants to remind folks to not take their dogs with them to the store or anywhere they’d be left in a hot car. “It’s very dangerous for dogs to be in a hot car. Please don’t take your dogs with you to the store,” he said. Cornett said the pups in their care could still use volunteers to walk them and spend time with them.

Animal Control Officers and volunteers alike hope folks may be willing to open their home and their hearts to the dogs in their facility. Community members are welcome to make item or monetary donations and may also walk dogs to help them get exercise.

Pet owners should make sure to properly tag and identify pets to prevent them being picked up unnecessarily. It is also advised to keep microchip information up to date. Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

Call 706-632-3845 for information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, to donate, volunteer or to see if a lost family pet has been picked up. Dogs currently available may be viewed at www.petfinder.com. Find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.