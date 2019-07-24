  • Fannin County Animal Control Officer JR Cornett shows off this male Beagle mix who was dropped off July 15. The dog is staying at Animal Control until adopted. His coat and build is typical of the Beagle breed. It’s smooth and primarily white with brown patches. View this cutie dog under Animal Control number 206-19.
  • This male mix was picked up on July Lane in Blue Ridge July 9 and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. The handsome guy has a short fluffy coat of golden brown with a black saddle. He’s got big floppy ears and sweet amber eyes that can tempt anyone to pet him. View this sweet pup under Animal Control number 191-19.
  • This male Pit Bull was found on Galloway Road July 12 and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. He sports a smooth coat of black-brown with a white chest and a white blaze on his snout. View this strong, alert dog under Animal Control number 205-19.
  • This male Great Dane was dropped off July 17 and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until adopted. He’s only known one owner and doesn’t understand his new situation. He is solid black with a tiny white blaze on his chest and a graying muzzle. View this pup under Animal Control number 211-19.
  • The Humane Society of Blue Ridge cat of the week is Skeeter. She is a two year-old Domestic Shorthair dynamo, and she would love for you to stop by to get to know her. Her velvety coat is as black as coal, but look into her gorgeous green eyes and you’ll see the brightness of love and pure joy that she emits. Add her bubbly personality to the mix and you have yourself one purrfect feline. For more information or to schedule a visit, contact Cat Haven at 706- 632-4357.

Adopt-A-Pet

Wed, 07/24/2019 - 7:00am
By: 
Lauren Bearden
lauren@thenewsobserver.com

In the past week, officers took in two adult dogs and five puppies. Tri State Pet Rescue claimed two dogs and another was adopted.

Animal Control Officer JR Cornett wants to remind folks to not take their dogs with them to the store or anywhere they’d be left in a hot car. “It’s very dangerous for dogs to be in a hot car. Please don’t take your dogs with you to the store,” he said. Cornett said the pups in their care could still use volunteers to walk them and spend time with them.

Animal Control Officers and volunteers alike hope folks may be willing to open their home and their hearts to the dogs in their facility. Community members are welcome to make item or monetary donations and may also walk dogs to help them get exercise.

Pet owners should make sure to properly tag and identify pets to prevent them being picked up unnecessarily. It is also advised to keep microchip information up to date. Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the facility. After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

Call 706-632-3845 for information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, to donate, volunteer or to see if a lost family pet has been picked up. Dogs currently available may be viewed at www.petfinder.com. Find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

