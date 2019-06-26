Adopt A Pet

Animal Control Officers and volunteers alike hope folks will be willing to open their hearts and homes to the dogs in their facility.

In the past week, officers brought in five dogs. An owner reclaimed one dog and two were adopted. One went to Barking Back Rescue.

Community members are welcome to make item or monetary donations and may also walk dogs to help get them exercise.

Pet owners should make sure to properly tag and identify pets to prevent them being picked up unnecessarily.

It it also advised to keep microchip information up to date.

Hours of operation are Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to noon at the facility.

After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dogs at Animal Control, to donate, volunteer or to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845.

Dogs currently available may be viewed at www.petfinder.com.

Find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.