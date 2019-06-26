  • Fannin County Animal Control Manager J.R. Cornett kneels with this female bull mix. Graycie was found on Highway 5 near the hospital June 14. She sports a clean white coat with gray spots and pretty eyes. View this sweet girl under Animal Control number 177-19.
  • This male mix, who goes by the name Duke and is being networked by Team Dahlonega, is still available. He was picked up April 19 on River Lodge Drive in Blue Ridge. He is staying at Fannin County Animal Control until adopted. The playful pup has a dark brindle coat and floppy ears. View this sweet dog under Animal Control number 136-19.
  • This male Lab mix, who volunteers call Joey, was picked up May 13 on Maple Grove Road in Morganton. He is still available and is staying at Fannin County Animal Control. The energetic fella has a black coat with brown and white patches and lovely amber eyes. View this handsome guy under Animal Control number 162-19.
  • This female mix, also known as Taffy, was picked up April 29 on Sun Rock Mountain Road in Blue Ridge. She is still lookiing for a loving home and will be staying at Fannin County Animal Control until adopted. This adorable little lady has a pretty caramel taffy coat with a white chest with super cute ears. View this cutie-patootie under Animal Control number 144-19.
  • The Humane Society of Blue Ridge cat of the week is Coco. She is an adorable, lovable, playful and beautiful girl. She has the prettiest black coat. Go meet her and her friends. For more information or to schedule a visit, contact Cat Haven at 706-632-4357.

Adopt A Pet

Wed, 06/26/2019 - 7:00am
By: 
Lauren Bearden
lauren@thenewsobserver.com

Animal Control Officers and volunteers alike hope folks will be willing to open their hearts and homes to the dogs in their facility.

In the past week, officers brought in five dogs. An owner reclaimed one dog and two were adopted. One went to Barking Back Rescue.

Community members are welcome to make item or monetary donations and may also walk dogs to help get them exercise.

Pet owners should make sure to properly tag and identify pets to prevent them being picked up unnecessarily.

It it also advised to keep microchip information up to date.

Hours of operation are Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to noon at the facility.

After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dogs at Animal Control, to donate, volunteer or to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845.

Dogs currently available may be viewed at www.petfinder.com.

Find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

