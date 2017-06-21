  • Manager John Drullinger is seen with a Blue Heeler mix as the featured Dog of the Week that was dropped off June 14 to Fannin County Animal Control. Their energetic and active nature make them perfect for a farmer, hunter or active individual. He is currently available for adoption under animal control number is 143-17.
  • A female chocolate Labrador mix was picked up June 10 in Blue Ridge. Her calm and curious behavior would make a great companion. She is currently available for adoption if not reclaimed by her owner. His animal control number is 137-17.
  • This previously-viewed Blue Tick hound was picked up May 15 off of Dry Branch Road. The male dog loves the outdoors and friendly play with a human companion. His tan-and-black coat and floppy ears are character traits for his breed. He is currently available for adoption if not claimed by his owner with an animal control number of 105-17.
  • The white-and-black bully mix, previously seen, was picked up at the Blue Ridge Dog Park off of Mineral Springs Road. His slow and docile behavior begs for someone to pet his droopy face. He is currently available for adoption if not reclaimed by his owner. His animal control number is 100-17.

Adopt-A-Pet

Wed, 06/21/2017 - 9:00am News Observer
By: 
BRIANNE COLLAR
brianne@thenewsobserver.com

A male Blue Heeler mix with a black, brown and white coat was dropped off June 14 to Fannin County Animal Control.

This active breed requires an owner who would take them outside for exercise, play and work. Ideal companions for this energetic breed would be families, outdoor lovers, athletes or hunters. He is currently up for adoption from Animal Control with an identification number of 143-17.

Officers took in six dogs last week with two adopted.

Pet owners are encouraged to provide adequate care for pets with the summer months in full swing as daily temperatures are on the rise. 

Manager John Drullinger continues to encourage proper identification on pets to prevent them from being picked up. If reported, an unmarked roaming dog could end up at Animal Control.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the facility. After hours, the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

The News Observer

Phone: 706.632.2019
Fax: 706.632.2577
Email: news@thenewsobserver.com

Address: P.O.Box 989,
5748 Appalachian Hwy
Blue Ridge, GA, 30513