Adopt-A-Pet

A male Blue Heeler mix with a black, brown and white coat was dropped off June 14 to Fannin County Animal Control.

This active breed requires an owner who would take them outside for exercise, play and work. Ideal companions for this energetic breed would be families, outdoor lovers, athletes or hunters. He is currently up for adoption from Animal Control with an identification number of 143-17.

Officers took in six dogs last week with two adopted.

Pet owners are encouraged to provide adequate care for pets with the summer months in full swing as daily temperatures are on the rise.

Manager John Drullinger continues to encourage proper identification on pets to prevent them from being picked up. If reported, an unmarked roaming dog could end up at Animal Control.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the facility. After hours, the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.