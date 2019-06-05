Adopt A Pet

  • This medium sized male Lab-Mastiff mix was taken in May 4. He has a short brown coat and dark brown eyes with a black button nose. View this handsome dog under Animal Control number 153-19.
  • This beautiful female Boxer mix was picked up on Knight Lane in Epworth April 18. She sports a short white coat with brown eyes. She will remain at Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. View this dog under Animal Control number 134-19.
  • This beautiful female Blue Tick Hound was picked up April 26 at 212 Dog Patch Lane in Blue Ridge and is staying with Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. She sports a short gray, white and black coat. View this beautiful girl under Animal Control number 139-19.
  • The Humane Society of Blue Ridge cat of the week is Bailey. He is a sweet young male that is a little shy but would make a nice companion once he gets to know you. He is very soft and a big purr box. For more information or to schedule a visit, contact Cat Haven at 706-632-4357.
  • Fannin County Animal Control Officer J.R. Cornett shows off this female shepherd husky mix. She was taken in May 29 and is staying at Animal Control until she is adopted. Her coat is a beautiful mixture of black and tan with striking blue eyes. View this dog under Animal Control number 172-19.

Wed, 06/05/2019
By: 
Caleb Collins
caleb@thenewsobserver.com

In the past week, officers brought in two dogs. An owner reclaimed one dog and two were adopted. One went to Bully4U Rescue and one was reclaimed.

Animal Control Officers and volunteers alike hope folks may be willing to open their home and hearts to the dogs in their facility.

Community members are welcome to make item or monetary donations and may also walk dogs to help get them exercise.

Pet owners should make sure to properly tag and identify pets to prevent them being picked up unnecessarily. It it also advised to keep microchip information up to date.

Hours of operation are Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to noon at the facility.

After hours the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dogs at Animal Control, to donate, volunteer or to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845.

Dogs currently available may be viewed at www.petfinder.com.

Find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

