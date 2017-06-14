  • The female white-and-black mix seen with Officer JR Cornett was picked up May 21 off of First Street in McCaysville. Her energetic temperament makes her appear to be young in nature. She is currently available for adoption if not claimed by her owner. Her animal control number is 109-17.
Adopt-A-Pet

Wed, 06/14/2017 - 9:00am News Observer
By: 
BRIANNE COLLAR
brianne@thenewsobserver.com

A spirited, white-and-black-spotted mix is the featured dog of the week at Fannin County Animal Control. She was picked up May 21 off of First Street in McCaysville.

The previously viewed female dog is spunky, light-hearted and yearning for some human playtime.

She is currently up for adoption from Animal Control if not reclaimed by her owner. Her animal control number is 109-17.

The officers at Animal Control took in four dogs this week but three were reclaimed by their owners.

Adequate identification on dogs is encouraged to help officers locate animal owners. Be cautious when letting pets run loose. If concerned about an unmarked, roaming dog, call Animal Control. 

Pet owners should provide adequate living space and health care during the summer months.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the facility. After hours, the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

For information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, or to check to see if a lost family pet has been picked up, call 706-632-3845. 

Dogs currently available may also be viewed at www.petfinder.com. In addition, you can find listings and pictures on Fannin County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

