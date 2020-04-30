Fannin County Rec Department to re-open May 4 with new guidelines

Body

The Fannin County Recreation Department plans to re-open Monday, May 4, at 8 a.m. following their closure due to COVID-19.

The hours will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The following guidelines will be enforced:

•It is required that a Recreation Staff member take your temperature with a no-touch thermometer before you are allowed to enter;

•Social distancing of six feet or more;

•Reservations will be on the hour beginning at 8 a.m. and the last reservation at 4 p.m;

•Each person may only make three court reservation per week;

•Water fountains and vending machines will be closed.;

•Patrons may choose to wear their own mask or gloves, the rec center is not able to provide these items;

•No one under the age of 16 will be allowed to be dropped off; and

•Periodic cleaning will be completed daily.

Visitors and sign in

•Visitors must sign in and be from Fannin and Polk Counties only.

•Walkers must make a reservation to walk inside track and will have a one hour time limit per person (no more than 10 people upstairs at a time).

•No reservation is needed for outside track.

Pickleball

•Three pickleball courts will be available for reservation. There will be a one hour time limit per court and group, with only four people allowed per pickleball court. No spectators will be allowed.

•Players must bring their own equipment .

•No open play is permitted and players can play three times a week.

Basketball

•Basketball players must have a reserved time slot prior to entering.

•A maximum of four people per half court will be allowed to ensure social distancing. This number includes spectators.

•No games, scrimmages or physical contact allowed

•Players must bring their own basketball and water

•Players can only play three times a week.

Silver Sneakers

•Silver Sneakers classes suspended until further notice.

•Yoga will be on the hill Monday, Wednesday and Fridays at 10 a.m.

Parks

The Fannin County Park, Horseshoe Bend Park and Tammen Park will remain open to walk or ride bicycles every day of the week. Pavilion rentals or use, playground use and organized sports will remain closed at the parks until further notice.

Pickin' in the Park is set to start up the first Thursday in June.

More information can be found by contacting the Recreation Center at 706-946-1130.