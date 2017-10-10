Whaley's name will be included on city ballot

Uncertainty swirled Tuesday around the currently-defunct candidacy of Jane Whaley for the Post 1 seat on the Blue Ridge City Council after all three Superior Court judges for the Appalachian Judicial Circuit recused themselves from the appellate process.

Whaley, whose candidacy was disqualified by City Election Superintendent Barbie Gerald last week, filed an appeal Friday, October 6, through her attorney Frank X. Moore.

Judges Brenda S. Weaver, Mary Beth Priest and John E. Worcester signed recusal paperwork dated October 6 and file stamped by the Clerk’s office October 10.

With the recusals, the case is now being referred to Ninth Judicial Circuit administration, who will then assign a visiting judge, according to Fannin County Clerk of Courts Dana Chastain.

Although the case is being assigned to a visiting judge, it does not have to be heard in a hearing, according to City Attorney David Syfan.

“O.C.G.A. Section 21-2-6 does not mandate that the assigned judge have a hearing on the appeal, which could facilitate a ruling on the appeal prior to (early voting) ... the judge can make a determination based upon the hearing record and the pleadings of the parties,” Syfan wrote in an email to Gerald and Moore.

With the timeline uncertain for the appeal to be heard in Superior Court, and early voting beginning Monday, October 16, Gerald and Syfan each said they erred on the side of caution when early-voting paper ballots were ordered last week.

“We ordered the ballots last week before Mrs. Whaley filed her appeal. We had a concern that she would file, and, not knowing what the outcome of that would be, we decided to go ahead and include her on the paper ballots,” Gerald said.

Should Gerald’s decision be upheld, Whaley’s name would be stricken from the paper ballots and any vote cast for her would be null.

As of late Tuesday, neither a judge nor court date had been assigned to the case.