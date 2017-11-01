Whaley seeks stay of Post 1 Blue Ridge Council election

The Georgia Supreme Court added Jane Whaley’s election appeal case to its official docket Wednesday, November 1, sparking Whaley’s attorney Frank Moore to seek a stay in the Post 1 Blue Ridge City Council election set for November 7.

In an email sent by Moore Wednesday afternoon, the attorney said he would be filing an emergency motion.

“Now that we have a case number, we will be filing an Emergency Motion Seeking a Stay of the Election for Post 1 City Council Position,” Moore wrote.

Moore’s statement comes after receiving notice from Therese S. Barnes, clerk with the Supreme Court, that the case had been officially added to the Court’s docket.

Barnes’ notice also stated the case was expected to be assigned to the February 2018 oral argument calendar.

The appeal comes after Whaley’s candidacy for Post 1 of the Blue Ridge City Council was disqualified October 5 by Election Superintendent Barbie Gerald.

Gerald ruled that Whaley was disqualified because she failed to meet the City Charter requirement of being a City resident for the 12 months prior to the election.

Gerald’s decision was then upheld by Judge Richard T. Winegarden in an emergency Fannin County Superior Court hearing October 13.

Gerald said Wednesday a stay on the election could only be issued by the Supreme Court.

