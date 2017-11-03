Whaley appeal dismissed by Supreme Court

The Georgia Supreme Court dismissed Jane Whaley's election appeal Thursday, November 2.

Whaley was appealing her disqualification to run for the Blue Ridge City Council. She was initially removed from contention after a October 5 decision by City Election Supervisor Barbie Gerald that Whaley had not lived in the city limits for 12 months prior to the November 7 election, which is required by the City Charter.

Gerald's decision was the upheld October 13 on appeal in Fannin County Superior Court by Judge Richard T. Windegarden.

