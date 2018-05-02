State to fund stand-alone UNG campus in Blue Ridge

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and Speaker of the House David Ralston visited Fannin County today, Wednesday, May 2, to join in announcing the 2019 state budget that includes $5.5 million to build a stand alone University of North Georgia campus in Blue Ridge.

The campus is to be located on land just east of the Ingles Shopping Center on Hwy. 515.

The announcement came during a special ceremony held at the Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association in Blue Ridge.

