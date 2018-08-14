Standoff with authorities in Cherokee County results in two deaths

A standoff that lasted almost all night in the Hiwassee Dam area ended early Tuesday morning in tragedy with one woman shot to death and her alleged killer taking his own life.

Nathan Mashburn, 30, of Blue Ridge had barricaded himself inside a home on Twin Pond Road after a domestic dispute broke out about 8:20 p.m. Monday. When deputies arrived, they found Tamma Lee, 57, of Blairsville, Georgia, had suffered a gunshot wound and showed no signs of life, according to Detective Roger Williams of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department.

About 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, a State Bureau of Investigation robot determined Mashburn was possibly dead inside the residence, which officers then confirmed.

(Matthew Osborne, editor of the Cherokee Scout in Murphy, provided information for this story).

See more in the August 22 issue of The News Observer).