McCaysville water system customers urged to conserve

The City of McCaysville has issued a water conservation advisory for its water system customers after “filter trouble” at the city’s water treatment plant has created supply issues, according to Davy Ensley, McCaysville superintendent of water. As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 24, 2017, Ensley said the advisory is only to conserve water and not to boil. Suzanne Hughes, city recorder for Copperhill, stated no advisory is in effect for Copperhill water system customers, but city officials have contacted the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and are still awaiting word from the state office on whether to issue a boil advisory for its customers.