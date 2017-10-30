McCaysville safe zone rescheduled for Tuesday, October 31

The Tri-Cities Business Association has rescheduled the Safe Zone trick-or-treating for kids until tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 31, in McCaysville and Copperhill due to the heavy rain last Saturday.

Business Association spokesperson Nancy Johnson said the event will include only merchants giving out candy to the children from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“This will be the only thing we will be doing,” Johnson said. “There will be no walking parade or scream contest on Tuesday evening,”

The original event was scheduled for last Saturday, Oct. 28, but heavy rain caused the cancellation.