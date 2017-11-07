Mayor, Council decided in Blue Ridge
Tue, 11/07/2017 - 10:26pm Anonymous
November 7 general election results announced
Certifited election results for the November 7 general election in the City of Blue Ridge
See the November 15 edition of The News Observer for more details.
For Mayor:
Donna Whitener (incumbent): 288
N. Brendan Doyle: 185
City Council Post 1:
Harold Herndon (incumbent): 317
City Council Post 2:
Rhonda Thomas (incumbent): 255
Angelena Powell: 223
City Council Post 3:
Angie Arp (incumbent): 186
Ken Gaddis: 288
City Council Post 4:
Robbie Cornelius: 255
Mike Jacobs: 205
City Council Post 5:
Nathan Fitts: 244
David Stuart: 224