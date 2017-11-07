Mayor, Council decided in Blue Ridge

Certifited election results for the November 7 general election in the City of Blue Ridge

See the November 15 edition of The News Observer for more details.

For Mayor:

Donna Whitener (incumbent): 288

N. Brendan Doyle: 185

City Council Post 1:

Harold Herndon (incumbent): 317

City Council Post 2:

Rhonda Thomas (incumbent): 255

Angelena Powell: 223

City Council Post 3:

Angie Arp (incumbent): 186

Ken Gaddis: 288

City Council Post 4:

Robbie Cornelius: 255

Mike Jacobs: 205

City Council Post 5:

Nathan Fitts: 244

David Stuart: 224