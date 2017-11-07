Mayor, Council decided in Blue Ridge

Tue, 11/07/2017 - 10:26pm Anonymous
November 7 general election results announced

Certifited election results for the November 7 general election in the City of Blue Ridge

See the November 15 edition of The News Observer for more details. 

For Mayor:
Donna Whitener (incumbent): 288
N. Brendan Doyle: 185

City Council Post 1:
Harold Herndon (incumbent): 317

City Council Post 2: 
Rhonda Thomas (incumbent): 255
Angelena Powell: 223

City Council Post 3:
Angie Arp (incumbent): 186
Ken Gaddis: 288

City Council Post 4:
Robbie Cornelius: 255
Mike Jacobs: 205

City Council Post 5:
Nathan Fitts: 244
David Stuart: 224

 

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the The News Observer for the complete story.

The News Observer

Phone: 706.632.2019
Fax: 706.632.2577
Email: news@thenewsobserver.com

Address: P.O.Box 989,
5748 Appalachian Hwy
Blue Ridge, GA, 30513