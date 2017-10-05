Jane Whaley not allowed to run in city election

Jane Whaley will not be allowed to run for Post 1 of the Blue Ridge City Council as the results of a ruling handed down Wednesday by City Election Superintendent Barbie Gerald.

The October 4 ruling comes a little more than a week after Gerald heard arguments from City Attorney David Syfan and Whaley’s attorney, Frank Moore, and testimony from Whaley concerning whether or not she had lived in the city limits of Blue Ridge for 12 months, which is required to run for the City Council according to the City Charter.

During that September 25 hearing, Gerald said “almost of all of Mrs. Whaley’s evidence … only discussed her intent, and she presented almost no evidence of actual physical occupation” at the apartment located within the city limits.

In her ruling, Gerald also states: “Mrs. Whaley testified that she spends time at the apartment during the day in 2017, but that she has never spent the night in the apartment ever.”

Gerald also wrote, “As of the date of the hearing, the apartment was still incomplete and still needed further work … Mrs. Whaley has never taken a shower in the apartment.”

After considering other evidence, including Whaley’s car registration, homestead exemption, driver’s license and personal financial disclosure statement, Gerald ruled, “Under Mrs. Whaley’s own testimony, she did not reside within the City for the 12 month period, and therefore does not meet this qualification requirement to be a candidate for the Post 1 seat upon the Blue Ridge City Council … it is my determination as the Election Superintendent that Mrs. Whaley is not qualified to seek and hold the public office for which she is offering.”

Whaley has the opportunity to appeal the ruling in superior court, but as of noon Wednesday, it was unclear if she would do so.

For more on this story, see the October 11 edition of The News Observer.