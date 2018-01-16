Impending winter weather forces closures around area

Due to expected winter weather hitting the area late Tuesday afternoon, Polk County schools have been canceled for January 16 and the Fannin County School System will release students three hours early.

“In addition, all after-school activities are canceled today,” Superintendent Michael Gwatney said in a statement sent out to the school system and media.

Copper Basin’s basketball games at Polk County have been rescheduled to Monday, January 22, in Benton. The Lady Cougars are set to tip off at 6 p.m., with the Cougars to follow at 7:30 p.m.

Fannin County’s basketball games at Lumpkin County have been rescheduled to Saturday, January 20, beginning with the Lady Rebels at 5 p.m.

Fannin County’s junior varsity games against Lumpkin County have been canceled and are not expected to be rescheduled.