Hwy. 64 road project begins Monday, Jan 29

Motorists using Hwy. 64 west of Ducktown should use caution beginning Monday, Jan. 29, when the Tennessee Department of Transportation will begin a 4-mile road reconstruction project.

The affected work area is between mile marker 13, the Caney Creek takeout and marker 17, the Ocoee No. 2, Dam/Rogers Branch river access.

Work will take place between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. when traffic will limited to one lane during various times of the work day.

TDOT crews will be on the scene flagging traffic therefore motorist are urged to use extreme caution in this area.