Gas line break forces emergency evacuation

Thu, 11/09/2017 - 11:01am News Observer
By: 
DUB JOINER
dub@thenewsobserver.com

A natural gas line leak in downtown Blue Ridge caused Fannin County and Blue Ridge emergency officials to shut down a several block area around the intersection of Mountain and West Main streets  about 10:30 a.m. today, Thursday, Nov. 9. 

According to emergency officials, the leak occurred in the area near the Neal and Whitener Monument Co. on West Main Street.

Atlanta Gas Light officials have been notified and are in route to Blue Ridge. Meanwhile law enforcement and fire officials have a number of streets  blocked  around the leak area and have notified businesses and residents in the area of the leak.

The gas leak also caused Blue Ridge Elementary students to be evacuated as a precaution.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the The News Observer for the complete story.

The News Observer

Phone: 706.632.2019
Fax: 706.632.2577
Email: news@thenewsobserver.com

Address: P.O.Box 989,
5748 Appalachian Hwy
Blue Ridge, GA, 30513