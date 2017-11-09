Gas line break forces emergency evacuation

A natural gas line leak in downtown Blue Ridge caused Fannin County and Blue Ridge emergency officials to shut down a several block area around the intersection of Mountain and West Main streets about 10:30 a.m. today, Thursday, Nov. 9.

According to emergency officials, the leak occurred in the area near the Neal and Whitener Monument Co. on West Main Street.

Atlanta Gas Light officials have been notified and are in route to Blue Ridge. Meanwhile law enforcement and fire officials have a number of streets blocked around the leak area and have notified businesses and residents in the area of the leak.

The gas leak also caused Blue Ridge Elementary students to be evacuated as a precaution.